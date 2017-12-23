Spokane Airport, Greater Spokane Inc. join task force to attract Boeing plane

SPOKANE, Wash. - Leaders from Spokane International Airport and Greater Spokane Incorporated announced they will create a joint task force in hopes of luring the design, production, and assembly of Boeing's new midsize airplane to the Spokane region.

Spokane International Airport CEO Larry Krauter and Greater Spokane Incorporated CEO Todd Mielke are inviting representatives from local governments, education, business, labor, and other economic development organizations to participate in a work group to assemble a proposal to submit to Boeing for consideration.

It is expected that Boeing will announce the launch of that new midsize airplane sometime in the next year.

“Boeing has long been a major economic driver in the Washington State economy. We want them to continue to manufacture aircraft in the Pacific Northwest,” said Mielke. “We have more than 240 local manufacturers producing products for the aerospace industry along our I-90 Aerospace Corridor, which stretches from central Washington State to central Montana.”

Members of Spokane's economic development and aerospace communities met in 2011 to align their participation in the Boeing 737 MAX opportunity, and again in 2013 when Boeing announced competition for the 777X.