Spokane air quality looking good

SPOKANE, Wash. - As summer fades into the past and fall begins this weekend, Spokane's air quality is looking good for your outdoor activities.

According to the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency, expect increased cloudiness along with mild temperatures through the weekend, with breezy gusting winds during the day on Saturday before a slow transition back to sunny skies on Monday.

Although air quality should be in the AQI-Good range on Friday, breezy gusting winds could transport a little blowing dust (PM-10) to our area on Saturday, which may push air quality into the AQI-Moderate range before returning to the AQI-Good range on Sunday and Monday.