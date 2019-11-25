News

Spirit Lake man killed in crash, 3 others injured

By:

Posted: Nov 24, 2019 07:34 PM PST

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 07:39 PM PST

SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho - A Spirit Lake man died in a crash Sunday morning north of Spirit Lake. 

It happened just before noon on Spirit Lake Cutoff Road, according to Idaho State Police. 

According to a press release, 50-year-old John Hampton was driving northbound when he turned a corner, crossed the center line, and collided with a truck. 

Hampton's SUV rolled and landed in a ditch. The truck remained on the road.

According to Idaho State Police, Hampton died on scene. 

Two people riding with Hampton, including a child, were rushed to Kootenai Health. Another young passenger was flown to Sacred Heart Children's Hospital, in Spokane. 

The other driver involved was not injured. Everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt.

Idaho State Police is still investigating the accident.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS