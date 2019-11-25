Spirit Lake man killed in crash, 3 others injured

SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho - A Spirit Lake man died in a crash Sunday morning north of Spirit Lake.

It happened just before noon on Spirit Lake Cutoff Road, according to Idaho State Police.

According to a press release, 50-year-old John Hampton was driving northbound when he turned a corner, crossed the center line, and collided with a truck.

Hampton's SUV rolled and landed in a ditch. The truck remained on the road.

According to Idaho State Police, Hampton died on scene.

Two people riding with Hampton, including a child, were rushed to Kootenai Health. Another young passenger was flown to Sacred Heart Children's Hospital, in Spokane.

The other driver involved was not injured. Everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt.

Idaho State Police is still investigating the accident.