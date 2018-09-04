Spirit Lake family finds dog shot to death in driveway

SPIRIT LAKE, IDAHO. - A Spirit Lake family is heartbroken after finding their four-year-old dog shot to death in their driveway.

"I heard her cry, and I ran out the door and thought she got hit by a car," said Sheila Suchodolski.

But it wasn't a car that killed their four-year-old dog Sophie - it was a bullet.

"It was a definite kill shot," Suchodolski said. "Right through the lungs."

Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies were called to the home and took photos of the scene but were unable to find any shell casings, according to Suchodolski.

"They are really the ones who explained to me that more than likely it was someone from the road - just drove by and shot."

It's impossible for Suchodolski and her daughter, the dog's owner, to comprehend why someone would target such a sweet and loving dog.

"She never hurt anybody. She was the sweetest dog," Suchodolski said. "I would like to say to whoever did it, you know, took something really important from us. And now we can never get her back," Suchodolski said, crying.

Sophie's family is determined to find out who is responsible. They have also become strong supporters of the Hank's Law campaign, which is trying to make animal abuse a felony in Idaho - right now it's only a misdemeanor.

"If someone would do that to a dog, I mean, I have a grandbaby here and we're all a little scared," Suchodolski said.

Sophie's family wants justice. They want closure. But in the meantime, they are finding comfort in the fact that Sophie lived the best life she could.

The Spirit Lake police department is also investigating the dog's death. Suchodolski is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. If you have any information, contact Spirit Lake police at (208) 623-2701 and reference case number 18-38438.