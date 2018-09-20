Speeding Pasco teen survives crash with school bus
Top of car peeled off
PASCO, Wash - A Pasco teenager somehow escaped life-threatening injuries when he slid his car underneath a school bus, shearing off the top of the car in the process.
The school bus was empty at the time.
Pasco Police say the driver was racing another car and skidmarks at the scene indicate he was going 90 mph in a 35 mph zone.
One of the racing cars was able to avoid the bus, but the other, a 1997 Honda Civic, had nowhere to go and slid underneath the bus frame.
The roof of the Civic was peeled back.
The driver, a 17-year old, received serious injuries, but police say he's expected to recover.
