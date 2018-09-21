SPD testing new app designed to help victims of sexual assault
SPOKANE, Wash. - For those who survive a sexual assault or suffer through abuse, there can be a lot of questions. One many struggle with is 'Will I be believed?'
A new app, designed to end the silence surrounding sexual assault, is being tested by Spokane Police and Lutheran Community Services - both groups deal with hundreds of sexual assault cases each year.
Seek Then Speak is a free mobile app and website that connects victims with local resources and reporting services. It also answers the questions many victims are too uncomfortable to ask, allows them to explore options and take action when they're ready.
"Often times survivors are embarrassed, they're reluctant to come forward and report - let alone follow through with the prosecution," said Sgt. Glenn Bartlett, who works in the SPD's Special Victims Unit.
The app is also designed for friends and family members, providing tips on how to respond to survivors who confide in them.
"How wonderful would it be if we all had a tool right on our phone where we could help anyone who came to us as a friend beyond saying 'I believe you,'" said Erin Williams Hueter, Inland Northwest Director of Lutheran Community Services.
For more information about Seek Then Speak, click here.
