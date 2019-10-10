News

SPD Special Victims Unit searching for woman last seen seven months ago

By:

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 03:55 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 04:11 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Special Victims Unit is asking for help finding a woman who went missing from the Spokane area almost seven months ago. 

According to police, the family of 48-year-old Jacqueline (Jackie) Rose Pagel hasn’t seen her since last February.   

Police say she was spotted in Spokane once since then, on March 20, 2019 by a government official.

They suspect that Pagel may have gone to the Tri-Cities area, but do not know what she would be wearing or driving. If you have any information, call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS