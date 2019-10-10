SPD Special Victims Unit searching for woman last seen seven months ago

Spokane Police Department

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Special Victims Unit is asking for help finding a woman who went missing from the Spokane area almost seven months ago.

According to police, the family of 48-year-old Jacqueline (Jackie) Rose Pagel hasn’t seen her since last February.

Police say she was spotted in Spokane once since then, on March 20, 2019 by a government official.

They suspect that Pagel may have gone to the Tri-Cities area, but do not know what she would be wearing or driving. If you have any information, call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.