SPD Special Victims Unit searching for woman last seen seven months ago
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Special Victims Unit is asking for help finding a woman who went missing from the Spokane area almost seven months ago.
According to police, the family of 48-year-old Jacqueline (Jackie) Rose Pagel hasn’t seen her since last February.
Police say she was spotted in Spokane once since then, on March 20, 2019 by a government official.
They suspect that Pagel may have gone to the Tri-Cities area, but do not know what she would be wearing or driving. If you have any information, call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.
Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.
Previous Story
Grab the sunglasses, but you'll still need a thick coat
Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.
Next Story
Here are the news stories to know while you start your Friday
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Woodward declines invitation to Spokane Alliance candidate forum
- Spokane to Mount Spokane bus service returns
- Another unseasonably cold day tomorrow
- Crews at scene of house fire near Longfellow Elementary
- Astronaut, Gonzaga Prep alum Anne McClain encourages students to chase their biggest dreams
- 'The South Hill is kind of a war zone right now': record snowfall triples workload for arborists