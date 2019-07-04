Spokane Police see spike in N. Spokane residential burglaries during last week of June

SPOKANE, Wash. - North Spokane saw a spike in residential burglaries the last week of June, according to the Spokane Police Department.

The release says North Spokane saw 21 burglaries during the week of June 23-29, whereas the previous week only saw 9 burglaries in those neighborhoods.

During the spike, the police department arrested three suspects who were found at the victim’s homes during each of the burglaries. All three were charged with residential burglary and malicious mischief.

Of the three, two suspects were released the next day of their own recognizance. The third man was also charged with drug crimes, but was too sick to appear in court and was released two days later.

SPD says it will continue to monitor the area as a “hot spot.”

