SPD: Officers shot and killed man who refused to drop knife

SPOKANE, Wash. - UPDATE: Spokane police were called to 3000 N Monroe St. area Wednesday afternoon for reports of a man threatening people with a hand gun.

Officers found the man, who still has not been identified, outside Andy's Market near the corner of Fairview and Monroe. According to a release, the man was holding what officers say 'appeared to be a knife.' Multiple witnesses tell KXLY4 they heard the officers instruct the man to get on the ground and drop his weapon.

The man refused their commands. According to police, he then approached officers with the knife. That's when "officers fired their service weapon striking the suspect."

"He was walking directly at the two [officers] that shot him," said Jeremiah Culver, who witnessed the shooting. Officers provided first aid before medics arrived but the man died on the scene. No other citizens or officers were injured.

Wednesday's shooting is being investigated by the Spokane Investigative Regional Response Team, which is made up of various local agencies. The investigation is being led by the Spokane County Sheriff's Office. Officers on scene were equipped with body worn cameras which will be reviewed by investigators.

The names of officers who fired their weapons will be released in the coming days. The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office will release the name of the person who was killed.

Original story

KXLY 4 talked to a witness who says he heard officers yelling commands at a man outside Andy's Market, then heard 4 to 5 gunshots.

The whole block is currently roped off, and the investigation into the shooting continues.

Traffic is blocked both ways, and it is unknown when the road will reopen. Please avoid the area.

