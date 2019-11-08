SPD Officer Lesser faces discipline for actions in violent arrest

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department has come to a decision on the disciplinary action that Officer Dan Lesser will face for his actions in a violent arrest he made back in February.

Officer Lesser's punishment will be a one-day suspension without pay on account of his demeanor, which was ruled as inappropriate for its profane and threatening nature.

He will also face a potential second day without pay for a body cam violation.

During the arrest, Officer Lesser turned his body cam on late, which led to the second punishment. However, if he goes an entire year without another body cam violation, that second unpaid day will be waived.