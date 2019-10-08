Spokane officer deemed justified in July shooting

Spokane Police Department Officer Daniel Lesser fired shots at a man wanted for an active felony warrant.

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office has determined that Officer Daniel Lesser was justified in his use of lethal force against Charles E. Jackson in an altercation on July 6.

Jackson allegedly pointed a gun, later revealed to be a BB gun resembling a real firearm, at Officer Lesser during the attempted arrest, which prompted Lesser to fire two shots at him.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, Officer Lesser is also a Special Deputy US Marshall on the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force in eastern Washington. Part of his duties see him receiving updates from the Task Force on violent individuals in the region.

One such update in June pointed him to Jackson, who was wanted for a felony warrant issued by the District Court of Montana for a release violation. He had previously been convicted for felony possession of a firearm. Jackson was also listed as a violent offender with several arrests for assault and firing a gun.

On July 6, Officer Lesser was on a routine patrol near Fourth and Maple, when a resident told him about a suspicious man behind a dumpster at the Grocery Outlet in the area.

Officer Lesser then confronted Jackson, identifying him by his tattoos, which he had seen when looking up Jackson’s social media after receiving the Task Force update.

He attempted to arrest Jackson, who fled on foot. Lesser turned on his police lights and followed in his car, trying to swerve and block him several times. Jackson then fled into an alleyway just by Mapleview Apartments.

Jackson pointed his gun at Officer Lesser, who ordered him to drop the gun before firing at him twice. Jackson fled into the apartment complex and disappeared. Officer Lesser reported that shots were fired, and informed other officers of Jackson and his description, leading to his arrest later at 1608 West Ninth Avenue.

Jackson sustained no injuries in the altercation, and Officer Lesser will face no charges.

