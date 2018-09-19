SPD: Missing 12-year-old found safe

SPOKANE, Wash. - UPDATE: Rebeka has been found safe. Thank you to everyone who helped spread the word.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Spokane Police Department is requesting the community’s help in locating a missing juvenile (possible runaway).

Rebeka Foubert was last seen yesterday in the area of N. Calkins Dr. and N. Wiscomb St. Rebeka is 12 years old and described as a white female, 4 feet 9 inches tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She has only lived in area for a few months, does not know the area well and does not have any friends or locations she frequents. She is home schooled and has never taken off without permission before.

If anyone locates Rebeka or knows her whereabouts please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 immediately.