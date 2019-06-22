SPD issues reminder to protesters amid upcoming Drag Queen Story Hour

SPOKANE, Wash. - A second Drag Queen Story Hour is set to take place at the downtown Spokane Public Library this Saturday, and the Spokane Police Department has an important reminder for protesters.

While peaceful protest is allowed, violence is not.

According to a release from SPD, the rights of anyone wishing to speak, assemble, and protest will be protected. That said, SPD can place restrictions on the time and place protesting is allowed. That includes separating groups with opposiing viewpoints in order to maintain a safe environement.

