SPD investigating shooting in downtown Spokane's central bar district

SPOKANE, Wash. - Two men are in the hospital with serious injuries from a shooting in downtown Spokane early Saturday morning.

The Spokane Police Department responded to reports of the shooting near N. Division St and Main Ave, one of Spokane’s central bar districts, around 1:22 a.m. According to police, SPD units were close by at the time and found the two victims within a minute.

Once there, officers and bystanders performed first aid to two men who both had serious gunshot wounds. SFD and AMR paramedics arrived at the scene and both men were transported to the hospital.

Residents in the area said they heard about four to six gunshots before seeing the victims collapse. Now, some of those residents are sharing a rising concern about violence in the area.

"There's kids living here," said Coan Dungan, a resident who lives above the Red Lion bar, close to where the shooting took place. "Two guys got shot and collapsed right in front of our building, right by our door."

Dungan has lived in the area since 2017 and he says he avoids going out at night because crime has been a common occurrence over the past four or five months.

"Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night this place is a riot down here," said Dungan. "I mean, you've got all kinds of fights... seven or eight cop cars."

SPD is still investigating the shooting and asks any witnesses with information to call crime check at 509-456-2233.

