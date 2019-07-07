Police: Officer fires shots while confronting wanted suspect on lower South Hill

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have confirmed one of their officers shot at a man on the lower South Hill Saturday, after confronting him about illegally possessing a firearm. Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl said that the suspect was wanted by U.S. Marshal for unlawful possession of a firearm.

This all happened just after 3:00 p.m. in the area of 6th and Maple.

Meidl says that following the initial confrontation, the suspect ran and the officer followed.

The officer believed the suspect was armed he says, and was later found with something that appeared to be a weapon. The officer fired at least once, potentially multiple times.

The suspect was able to get away, running through a nearby apartment. A call came in minutes later that the suspect was found sitting on a patio several blocks away.

The suspect was taken into custody. Nobody was injured.

Spokane County Sheriffs are taking over the investigation and the area will remain closed off for at least several hours.

Crime tape going up around a reported shooting near the intersection of Maple and 7th. Police have roadblocked up to 9th. Avoid the area #KXLY pic.twitter.com/dZt58FFqO6 — Hawk Hammer (@ImHawkHammer) July 6, 2019

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from 4 News Now. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.