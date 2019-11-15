SPD have arrested repeat offender three times in 2019 alone

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police and their Patrol Anti-Crime Team (PACT) have arrested a 26-time convicted felon three times this year.

The Police Department sent out a release detailing the 2019 arrests of the repeat offender, Shawn Barton.

In early 2019, PACT executed four search warrants on vehicles and residents during an investigation of Barton, leading them to the recovery of $5,500, two bicycles valued around $4,000, and 50 grams of heroin and meth in Barton’s room and car.

He was charged with two counts of possessing a controlled substance.

In March, Police were investigating a car, whose owner was wanted. Barton stepped out of the vehicle, and after talking with Police, they determined that he had two warrants for first-degree driving with a suspended license. Police then investigated the car, finding drugs, over $1,000 in cash and drug paraphernalia.

Barton was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

On November 4, Police pulled over a car, and Barton was in the passenger seat. According to Spokane Police, the officers found probable cause to search the car, where they found over $1,000 in cash again, as well as drug paraphernalia and drug residue. Barton reportedly lost consciousness and was taken to the hospital. Once there, meth and heroin was found on him.

He was booked for three counts of attempting to deliver a controlled substance.