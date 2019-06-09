News

Southwest offers new nonstop service out of Spokane International Airport

Posted: Jun 09, 2019 01:33 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Sunday, Southwest began their newest nonstop service out of Spokane International Airport.

Now, travelers can take advantage of Southwest's nonstop service to San Diego from Spokane.

According to a tweet from Spokane International Airport, this year marks the 25th Anniversary of Southwest Airlines offering service from Spokane.

