Southwest offers new nonstop service out of Spokane International Airport

Spokane International Airport Photo Courtesy: Spokane International Airport

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Sunday, Southwest began their newest nonstop service out of Spokane International Airport.

Now, travelers can take advantage of Southwest's nonstop service to San Diego from Spokane.

According to a tweet from Spokane International Airport, this year marks the 25th Anniversary of Southwest Airlines offering service from Spokane.

Today we celebrated @SouthwestAir's 25th anniversary of offering service at Spokane International Airport & their new daily nonstop flight to @SanDiegoAirport. San Diego is the eighth nonstop destination Southwest operates from Spokane. #sandiego #southwestairlines #iflyspokane pic.twitter.com/AHxHziCf27 — Spokane Airport GEG (@iflyspokane) June 9, 2019

