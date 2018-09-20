Southwest C.O.P.S. shop officially opens for service
There is now one more C.O.P.S shop open for business in downtown Spokane. The new Southwest location is near the intersection of Third and Cedar.
"The idea is that every neighborhood sees different issues, so each C.O.P.S shop is able to allow the volunteers and cops to focus on a neighborhood," said Patrick Striker, Executive Director of Spokane C.O.P.S.
C.O.P.S. offers many programs and resources for crime prevention, including bike registration, neighborhood and business monitoring and other education opportunities.
More information can be found by clicking here to go to the C.O.P.S. website.
