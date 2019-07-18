South Perry Street Fair celebrates 20th anniversary

Emily Wenzel Photography The South Perry Street Fair returns for its 20th year.

SPOKANE, Wash. - The South Perry Business and Neighborhood Association hosts the 20 th annual South Perry Street Fair on Saturday, July 20 th .

One of the largest events in South Perry, the street fair is free to the public and features blocks of street vendors, live music, food trucks, and events throughout the day.

The street fair opens at 10 A.M. and is held at 9 th and Perry. The full schedule of events and performances concludes after the mystery headliner, who is set to take the mainstage at 8:30 P.M.

This year South Perry Street Fair partnered with America On Site to make the fair ADA friendly and accessable with the addition of ADA accessable restrooms and parking.

For more information visit South Perry Street Fair on Facebook.