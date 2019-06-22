South Hill YMCA set to re-open Saturday morning

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. A car crashed through the window of the South Hill YMCA Friday.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. A car crashed through the window of the South Hill YMCA Friday.

SPOKANE, Wash. - The YMCA on the South Hill was closed Friday when a car barreled through the studio window, injuring multiple people.

Though the studio will remain closed and classes canceled until further notice, the branch will re-open its doors at 7 a.m. Saturday.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.