South Hill YMCA set to re-open Saturday morning

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 09:08 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 09:08 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - The YMCA on the South Hill was closed Friday when a car barreled through the studio window, injuring multiple people. 

Though the studio will remain closed and classes canceled until further notice, the branch will re-open its doors at 7 a.m. Saturday. 

 

