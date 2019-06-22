South Hill YMCA set to re-open Saturday morning
SPOKANE, Wash. - The YMCA on the South Hill was closed Friday when a car barreled through the studio window, injuring multiple people.
Though the studio will remain closed and classes canceled until further notice, the branch will re-open its doors at 7 a.m. Saturday.
