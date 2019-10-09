News

South Hill roads blocked by downed trees after overnight snow storm

Posted: Oct 09, 2019 04:34 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 07:46 AM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - Multiple trees were downed when more than three inches of snow fell over the Spokane area Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. 

Several roads on Spokane's South Hill were blocked by falling branches early Wednesday morning. 

 

The storm also knocked out power to many intersections. Drivers are asked to be extremely careful around downed trees, and treat all powerless intersections as a four-way stop. 

 

 

