South Hill library offers "Talk Like a Pirate Day" children's event
SPOKANE, Wash. - Start using your pirate accents if you have them because it's Talk Like a Pirate Day!
As part of the “holiday” the South Hill Library (located at 3324 S. Perry St.) will be holding a stories and crafts event for children.
The event for early elementary students starts at 4 p.m. and runs until 4:45 p.m.
Leaders will read pirate stories and help make pirate crafts with kids.
Young children must be accompanied by a caretaker.
