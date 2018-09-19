South Hill library offers "Talk Like a Pirate Day" children's event

News

Sep 19, 2018

SPOKANE, Wash. - Start using your pirate accents if you have them because it's Talk Like a Pirate Day!

As part of the “holiday” the South Hill Library (located at 3324 S. Perry St.) will be holding a stories and crafts event for children.

The event for early elementary students starts at 4 p.m. and runs until 4:45 p.m.

Leaders will read pirate stories and help make pirate crafts with kids.

Young children must be accompanied by a caretaker.

