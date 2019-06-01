South Hill Goodwill reopens soon

Goodwill Industries of the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. - After months of construction, the Goodwill location on Spokane's South Hill will reopen this June.

A post online detailed that the retail location and donation site at 2927 E. 27 Ave will open the doors again June 7 at 9 a.m. The building is expanded and includes a new look.

Goodwill Industries of the Inland Northwest was founded in Spokane in 1939. They serve individuals and families in 23 counties in eastern Washington and northern Idaho. More than 85 cents of every dollar they collect goes to Goodwill's services, according to the group.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.