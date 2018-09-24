News

South Boundary Fire Protection District sued as former commissioner faces rape charges

By:

Posted: Sep 24, 2018 04:13 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 24, 2018 04:14 PM PDT

BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho - A former district commissioner for the South Boundary Fire Protection District has been charged with seven counts of rape and one count of sexual battery of a minor child, 16 or 17 years of age.
The alleged victim is now suing the district for half a million dollars. 

Those charges were filed against Kenny David Corsi, 65, earlier this year. Court documents say, Corsi, had sex multiple times with a 17-year-old woman who was a volunteer firefighter trainee with the South Boundary Fire Protection District. The alleged rape took place between September and November of 2017. 

The alleged victim, now 18, is now suing the South Boundary Fire Protection District for $500,000, alleging the District "failed to implement reasonable safeguards to properly supervise its agent," according to the tort claim obtained by KXLY. 
The claim also goes on to say Commissioner Corsi played a key role in facilitating the alleged victim's participation in the volunteer firefighter trainee program. It also claims Corsi was, at times, acting in the "course and scope" as a commissioner when the alleged crimes occurred. 

Corsi's will be in court for a pre-trail hearing next month and a jury trial November 13, 2018.  

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


Be the first to know with the KXLY news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS