South Boundary Fire Protection District sued as former commissioner faces rape charges

Kenny David Corsi

BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho - A former district commissioner for the South Boundary Fire Protection District has been charged with seven counts of rape and one count of sexual battery of a minor child, 16 or 17 years of age.

The alleged victim is now suing the district for half a million dollars.

Those charges were filed against Kenny David Corsi, 65, earlier this year. Court documents say, Corsi, had sex multiple times with a 17-year-old woman who was a volunteer firefighter trainee with the South Boundary Fire Protection District. The alleged rape took place between September and November of 2017.

The alleged victim, now 18, is now suing the South Boundary Fire Protection District for $500,000, alleging the District "failed to implement reasonable safeguards to properly supervise its agent," according to the tort claim obtained by KXLY.

The claim also goes on to say Commissioner Corsi played a key role in facilitating the alleged victim's participation in the volunteer firefighter trainee program. It also claims Corsi was, at times, acting in the "course and scope" as a commissioner when the alleged crimes occurred.

Corsi's will be in court for a pre-trail hearing next month and a jury trial November 13, 2018.