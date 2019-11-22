News

Some fog this morning, then sunshine for your Friday

By:

Posted: Nov 22, 2019 05:41 AM PST

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 05:41 AM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - Good morning and happy Friday! 4 News Now's Mark Peterson says we'll have morning fog and some freezing to bridge decks and roads then sunshine.

Clouds move in for Saturday and Sunday with Mountain snow possible.

