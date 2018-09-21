Some flea and tick drugs causing pet seizures

© Brandpoint

The FDA has issued a warning that dog and cat owners need to hear: drugs that are supposed to protect dogs and cats from fleas and ticks could cause severe nerve reactions.

Flea and tick drugs protect dogs and cats from the large range of diseases that fleas and ticks carry, including Lyme disease, but the Food and Drug Administration now says owners and veterinarians need more warning of the potential side effects.

The FDA put out an alert that there are potential neurological problems -- like seizures -- with flea and tick drugs in the "isoxazoline" class.

"The FDA is working with manufacturers of isoxazoline products to include new label information to highlight neurologic events because these events were seen consistently across the isoxazoline class of products," it said.

The agency wants the public to know about the potential dangers as they choose which products to use on their cats and dogs.

"The agency is asking the manufacturers to make the changes to the product labeling in order to provide veterinarians and pet owners with the information they need to make treatment decisions for each pet on an individual basis," the FDA said.

FDA-approved drugs that contain the pesticide isoxazoline are sold under the brand names Bravecto, Credelio, Nexgard and Simparica.

"Isoxazoline products have been associated with neurologic adverse reactions, including muscle tremors, ataxia, and seizures in some dogs and cats," the alert said. "Although most dogs and cats haven't had neurologic adverse reactions, seizures may occur in animals without a prior history.

"If your pet experiences a bad reaction from a spot-on product, immediately bathe the pet with mild soap, rinse with large amounts of water, and call your veterinarian."