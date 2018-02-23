Social media threat directed toward 'SHS' in Ohio, not Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, a social media post going around with a threat toward "SHS," has been addressed, and was in fact made toward Springfield High School in Ohio, instead of Shadle Park High School in Spokane.

According to WKBN 27 in Ohio, the Clark County Sheriff's Office arrested a 17-year-old girl Thursday after a Facebook post containing a threat went viral.

The post was made under the Facebook profile, "Ray Andres," and threatens a school shooting at an 'SHS.'

According to Spokane Public Schools, the threat was reported to multiple law enforcement agencies across the country in the past 48 hours.

The FBI and Clark County Deputies pinpointed the location of the post and executed a search warrant, seizing a number of electronic devices and arresting a 17-year-old girl who was a student of Springfield High School, located between Dayton and Columbus.