Missing 92-year-old Soap Lake woman found safe
SOAP LAKE, Wash. - A 92-year-old woman who went missing from Soap Lake has been found safe, the Soap Lake Police Department said on Wednesday.
Police initially said Mildred "Millie" Little's car was left at her house where it appeared someone forced their way inside.
Police checked with hospitals In Grant County, as well as Soap Lake's Senior Center, and McKay Healthcare Center while searching for Little.
