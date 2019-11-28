News

Missing 92-year-old Soap Lake woman found safe

Posted: Nov 27, 2019 05:01 PM PST

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 05:18 PM PST

SOAP LAKE, Wash. - A 92-year-old woman who went missing from Soap Lake has been found safe, the Soap Lake Police Department said on Wednesday. 

Police initially said Mildred "Millie" Little's car was left at her house where it appeared someone forced their way inside. 

Police checked with hospitals In Grant County, as well as Soap Lake's Senior Center, and McKay Healthcare Center while searching for Little. 

