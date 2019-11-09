Snowmobile and Power Sports Expo returns to Spokane this weekend

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - The largest one-day snowmobile expo in the west is taking place this weekend.

The 39th annual Snowmobile and Power Sports Expo will feature displays from local dealers, eager to sell all makes and models of snowmobiles, ATV’s, snow gear and more.

The event is sponsored by the Winter Knights Snowmobile Club and will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center.

There will also be a “for sale by owner” section for those looking for used parts and accessories, along with an outdoor swap meet that will take place Saturday morning in the parking lot.

Adult admission is $10. All children 12 and under get free access.