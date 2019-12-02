Snow showers done for now, Monday should be mostly dry

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - You're likely waking up to a dusting of snow outside your home! We shouldn't see too much more snowfall today, though there is a chance for some flurries.

Be careful on your way to work and school today-- last night's snow mixed with freezing temperatures overnight could make for a dicey morning commute.

This morning we're expecting cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid-30s.

Our next chance of rain and/or snow comes Wednesday.