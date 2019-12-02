Snow showers done for now, Monday should be mostly dry
SPOKANE, Wash. - You're likely waking up to a dusting of snow outside your home! We shouldn't see too much more snowfall today, though there is a chance for some flurries.
Be careful on your way to work and school today-- last night's snow mixed with freezing temperatures overnight could make for a dicey morning commute.
[READ: Slick roads around Spokane for the Monday morning commute]
This morning we're expecting cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid-30s.
Our next chance of rain and/or snow comes Wednesday.
