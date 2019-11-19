Snow could be on the way for Thanksgiving
SPOKANE, Wash. - Snow could be on the way next week!
According to the National Weather Service, the Inland Northwest could see snow as early as the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. There is a better chance of snow later in the four-day holiday weekend.
As usual, with snow comes a warning for holiday travelers. If you are planning to drive, prepare for winter driving conditions. Mountain passes have the greatest potential for snowy travel.
Planning to travel over Thanksgiving? Start planning ahead and get your vehicle prepared for anything with possible winter weather. Check out our tips/tricks and tools for winter driving and preparedness at https://t.co/g6C1sml685— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) November 19, 2019
Never too early to plan ahead!
📸: @NWSSpokane pic.twitter.com/G495VrW0Jm
Though highways may be a bit messy, oncoming snow also means that snow will hit local ski mountains.
Schweitzer Mountain is still planning to open on November 29, though they would love for you to keep snow dancing, just in case.
It looks like our #snow dances are working! We have demo #skis and #snowboards mounted and the lifts are patiently waiting for more snow. We still plan on a November 29th opening day, weather permitting. So keep snow dancing because Mother #Nature is watching. @SkiIdaho pic.twitter.com/KB3NeJgmEi— Schweitzer Mountain (@SchweitzerID) November 19, 2019
