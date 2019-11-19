News

Snow could be on the way for Thanksgiving

SPOKANE, Wash. - Snow could be on the way next week! 

According to the National Weather Service, the Inland Northwest could see snow as early as the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. There is a better chance of snow later in the four-day holiday weekend. 

As usual, with snow comes a warning for holiday travelers. If you are planning to drive, prepare for winter driving conditions. Mountain passes have the greatest potential for snowy travel. 

 

 

Though highways may be a bit messy, oncoming snow also means that snow will hit local ski mountains. 

Schweitzer Mountain is still planning to open on November 29, though they would love for you to keep snow dancing, just in case. 

 

 

