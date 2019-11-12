Snow beginning to fall across the Inland Northwest Nicole Paul Snow is beginning to fall in North Idaho. 4 News Now viewer Nicole Paul said she saw lots of flakes driving from Dover to Sandpoint. [ + - ] 7 Photos Vickie Tyler View Gallery Snow began falling in cities across the Inland Northwest on Tuesday. [ + - ] Gallery PHOTOS: Snow beginning to fall across the Inland Northwest Vickie Tyler Snow began falling in cities across the Inland Northwest on Tuesday. [ + - ] Jerri Ford Snow began falling in cities across the Inland Northwest on Tuesday. [ + - ] Cis Gors Snow began falling in cities across the Inland Northwest on Tuesday. [ + - ] Kat McBride Snow began falling in cities across the Inland Northwest on Tuesday. [ + - ] Snow began falling in cities across the Inland Northwest on Tuesday. [ + - ] Christina Lawrence Snow began falling in cities across the Inland Northwest on Tuesday. [ + - ] Georgianna Dunn Snow began falling in cities across the Inland Northwest on Tuesday. [ + - ] Nicole Paul Snow is beginning to fall in North Idaho. 4 News Now viewer Nicole Paul said she saw lots of flakes driving from Dover to Sandpoint. [ + - ]

The perfect combination of cold weather and precipitation made for some snowfall across the Inland Northwest on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service in Spokane reported that widespread rain and snow first began falling over northeastern Washington and North Idaho. That system will move into southeastern Washington and north-central Idaho by the afternoon.

Thank you 👏for all the spotter reports from north ID including the towns of Bonners Ferry, Sandpoint, & Ponderay. The heavier band of snow which has produced 1.5-3" of snow in this area will end shortly as radar shows the back edge rapidly approaching from the west. #idwx pic.twitter.com/JJ9ZOtIAaZ — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) November 12, 2019

Rain over local valleys will turn into snow, but accumulation will be light. NWS even reported snow falling at some lower elevations, like Oldtown and Newport.

