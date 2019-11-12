News

Snow beginning to fall across the Inland Northwest

Posted: Nov 12, 2019 11:28 AM PST

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 02:59 PM PST

The perfect combination of cold weather and precipitation made for some snowfall across the Inland Northwest on Tuesday. 

The National Weather Service in Spokane reported that widespread rain and snow first began falling over northeastern Washington and North Idaho. That system will move into southeastern Washington and north-central Idaho by the afternoon. 

 

 

Rain over local valleys will turn into snow, but accumulation will be light. NWS even reported snow falling at some lower elevations, like Oldtown and Newport. 

