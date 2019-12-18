SNAP reopens phone lines for energy bill assistance
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners (SNAP) is opening up phone lines on December 19 to help pay energy bills.
They released a pamphlet detailing the offer, explaining that different household income levels would determine the amount of financial assistance. Before Wednesday, they were only able to assist people with imminent shut-off notices.
Homeowners in need of some help are urged to set up an appointment for the following dates:
- December 19
- January 16
- February 20
- March 19
Funding for the service is limited, and SNAP explains on their website that not all qualified households will receive assistance.
For eligibility information, forms and other guidelines, visit the SNAP website.
