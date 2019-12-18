SNAP reopens phone lines for energy bill assistance

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners (SNAP) is opening up phone lines on December 19 to help pay energy bills.

They released a pamphlet detailing the offer, explaining that different household income levels would determine the amount of financial assistance. Before Wednesday, they were only able to assist people with imminent shut-off notices.

Homeowners in need of some help are urged to set up an appointment for the following dates:

December 19

January 16

February 20

March 19

Funding for the service is limited, and SNAP explains on their website that not all qualified households will receive assistance.

For eligibility information, forms and other guidelines, visit the SNAP website.