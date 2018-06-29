Snake safety while hiking

SPOKANE, Wash. - Hiking season is in full swing across Washington and the Washington Poison Center is warning people about the dangers of snakes and how to stay safe.

Hiking is a great way to get out into nature and see the beauty of Washington. And while it's usually fun to see wildlife in their natural setting, there is one that might get your blood pumping a little harder than you'd like. The Northern Pacific Rattlesnake is capable of delivering a venomous bite that can be life threatening.

The snake is usually found in central and eastern Washington but can easily cross into other regions.

Here is what the Poison Center says hikers should do to stay safe.

KEEPING SAFE AROUND SNAKES

-- Be proactive.

• Know the name and location of your hiking trail.

• Store the Washington Poison Center phone number: 1 (800) 222-1222 in your cell phone.

• Limit cell phone use to preserve battery life.

-- Wear over-the-ankle boots and long, loose hiking pants.

-- Use open trails and carry a walking stick.

-- Never step or reach into densely vegetated areas or rocky piles.

-- If you encounter a rattlesnake or hear its distinctive rattle, move slowly away.

-- Never attempt to investigate or capture a snake.

IN CASE OF A SNAKE BITE

-- Remain calm. Call 911 or the Washington Poison Center: 1 (800) 222-1222.

-- Restrict the movement of the affected limb.

-- Because swelling may occur, remove rings and other constricting items from the limbs.

-- Never attempt to extract the snake venom from the bite site.

-- Never use commercially sold “Snake Bite Kits” or venom extractors.

-They aren’t effective and may worsen the tissue damage.

-- Do not apply tourniquets or ice packs to the bite site or affected area or limb.

-- Make a visual note of snake’s description or safely photograph the snake - but do not put yourself at risk.

-- Do not attempt to capture the snake.