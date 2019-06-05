News

Smoke starting to clear: Air quality in Spokane improves Wednesday morning

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 08:09 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 05:54 AM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - Smoke from a large wildfire in central Washington created unhealthy air conditions in eastern Washington Tuesday night. 

As of 8:35 p.m., the air quality in Spokane fell to 'unhealthy' levels, according to the Spokane Regional Clear Air Agency. The index applies to the entire county and is updated on an hourly basis.  

The National Weather Service in Spokane reported the city's air quality was the worst in the country. 

Air conditions improved substantially by Wednesday morning. As of 3:35 a.m., the air quality index had improved slightly to the 'unhealthy for sensitive groups' range. As of 5:35, it was up to the 'moderate' range. 

Depending on the fire activity and the winds throughout the day, air quality levels could change quickly. You can check the latest level here.

