Smoke starting to clear: Air quality in Spokane improves Wednesday morning

SPOKANE, Wash. - Smoke from a large wildfire in central Washington created unhealthy air conditions in eastern Washington Tuesday night.

As of 8:35 p.m., the air quality in Spokane fell to 'unhealthy' levels, according to the Spokane Regional Clear Air Agency. The index applies to the entire county and is updated on an hourly basis.

The National Weather Service in Spokane reported the city's air quality was the worst in the country.

It a dubious honor and certainly not one most of us would choose, but the current air quality in Spokane (red=unhealthy) at 8 pm PDT was the worst in the country. #wawx pic.twitter.com/KaTtA8OPGo — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) June 5, 2019

Air conditions improved substantially by Wednesday morning. As of 3:35 a.m., the air quality index had improved slightly to the 'unhealthy for sensitive groups' range. As of 5:35, it was up to the 'moderate' range.

Depending on the fire activity and the winds throughout the day, air quality levels could change quickly. You can check the latest level here.

