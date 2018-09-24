Smoke alarm helps save lives during Spokane house fire
SPOKANE, Wash. - A smoke alarm the Spokane Fire Department installed earlier this year helped save lives during a house fire Sunday night.
It sparked around 7:00 p.m. on the 300 block of S. Stone Street. Witnesses saw smoke billowing from the second floor of a residence.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, limiting damage primarily to the second floor.
The smoke alarm quickly alerted people to danger, playing an integral role in saving their lives. No one was injured in the fire, according to the SFD. The American Red Cross will help find places to stay for the six people displaced.
The fire is under investigation members of the Spokane Fire Department Special Investigations Unit.
Read more about how many smoke alarms you should have in your home here.
