Smoke alarm helps residents safely evacuate during house fire
SPOKANE, Wash. - A smoke alarm installed earlier this year by the Spokane Fire Department helped residents quickly evacuate during a house fire Sunday night.
Around 7:00 p.m. Sunday night, SFD responded to the 300 block of S.Stone St. for reported smoke from the second floor of a residence.
First arriving units reported dense smoke from a second story window. The fire was located and extinguished in approximately 15 minutes with damage limited to primarily the second floor.
Occupants were able to quickly evacuate from the building after receiving notification by the smoke alarm.
No civilians, firefighters or pets were injured in the incident. The Red Cross was requested to assist in providing shelter for six displaced residents.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by members of the Spokane Fire Department Special Investigations Unit.
