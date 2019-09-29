SmileMobile is coming to Spokane, providing free and reduced-cost dental care

SmileMobile

SPOKANE, Wash. - The SmileMobile is rolling into Spokane on the first week of October to provide free or discounted dental work for the community.

The SmileMobile is a 39-foot-long dental clinic on wheels, and from October 1-5 it will be parked at the Spokane Regional Health District at 1101 West College Avenue.

It is staffed by a dentist, clinic manager, dental assistant and local volunteers – all with the goal of providing oral health education, examinations, and basic dental operations. The SmileMobile will be in Spokane until October 5, where it will continue providing free or reduced-cost dental work around the state.

The SmileMobile is operated by the Arcora Foundation, a non-profit created and funded by Delta Dental of Washington in partnership with Seattle Children’s Hospital.

To make an appointment, call 1-888-286-9105.