SUV drives on top of mini-van at South Hill grocery store

By:

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 02:07 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 02:50 PM PDT

SPOKANE, WA - Firefighters responded to a crash Wednesday afternoon in the Super 1 grocery store parking lot on Spokane’s South Hill. 

A red SUV ended up on the hood of a brown mini-van. Authorities have not said what caused the crash. 

The crashed happened around 1:30. Authorities have not said if anyone was injured.

4 News Now is working to confirm additional information.  

