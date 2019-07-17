SUV drives on top of mini-van at South Hill grocery store

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Authorities responded to a crash at the Super 1 on 29th Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Authorities responded to a crash at the Super 1 on 29th Wednesday afternoon.

SPOKANE, WA - Firefighters responded to a crash Wednesday afternoon in the Super 1 grocery store parking lot on Spokane’s South Hill.

A red SUV ended up on the hood of a brown mini-van. Authorities have not said what caused the crash.

The crashed happened around 1:30. Authorities have not said if anyone was injured.

4 News Now is working to confirm additional information.