Small town's clothing bank makes 'heartbreaking decision' to close

ELK, Wash. - A small town in north Spokane County will lose an important community resource later this month.

Clothing bank God's Closet has been offering free clothing, housing supplies, and other resources for the past 15 years. This non-profit has been operating from a church's basement.

Founder Karen Erickson said they outgrew the small basement years ago. She was leading efforts to take the clothing bank to a new location in town to better serve the community and keep her and volunteers out of a building she said was causing breathing issues.

But over the last few months, the challenges to expand and move have been too great. Erickson told 4 News Now that God's Closet will be closing. The doors will close for the final time November 20. The organization is not accepting any more donations at this time.