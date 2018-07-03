SLPD warns of suspicious male near City Park taking pictures of kids

SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho - Spirit Lake Police are warning of a suspicious male near City Park after receiving reports of a man taking pictures of kids playing basketball.

When the kids left the park, one noticed they were being followed for several blocks by the male, and reported the incident to their parents.

Police say the man is driving a newer black Dodge Ram pickup with tinted windows and Washington plates, and is a larger build, white adult male with a bald head and goatee.

If you have any information on this incident, or see the vehicle around town, you are asked to contact SLPD at (208) 623-2701.