Slick spots for Tuesday morning's commute

SPOKANE, Wash. - Light snow showers are possible across the region Monday night into Tuesday morning. Add that to areas of patchy freezing fog, and you could run into some icy spots on your morning commute.

Expect mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures on Tuesday.

Another weather system could bring a mix of snow and rain on Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will be running above average through the 7-day forecast, so most of the wet weather moving through will be in the form of valley rain and mountain snow.