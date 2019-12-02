Slick roads around Spokane for the Monday morning commute
SPOKANE, Wash. - Sunday evening's snowfall could wreak havoc on the Monday morning commute.
The light dusting of snow combined with sub-freezing temperatures overnight and patchy freezing fog this morning will all make for slick road conditions.
Spokane Police reported several crashes and slide offs Sunday night, prompting officers to tweet "If you don’t have to be on the roads then please stay at home."
Road conditions should improve my midday Monday. Be sure to take it slow as you head out of the house this morning!
