Sleep in Heavenly Peace hopes to build 100 beds today

SPOKANE, Wash. - Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a local organization that builds and delivers beds to children without one, hopes to build 100 bunk beds today.

The organization is participating in the nationwide event called Bunks Across America, whose goal is to "solve child bedlessness while creating a sense of unity in the community through volunteers and involvement". Across the country today 100 chapters and 6,000+ volunteers will make 2,500 bunk beds.

Volunteers are building today from 10 am to 4 pm at Lilac City Fit Body BootCamp in North Central Spokane.

According to the event's Facebook page, there is currently a waitlist of 200 kids without beds.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a volunteer-based non-profit organization founded in 2012, whose mission is "no child sleeps on the floor in our town". For more information on future events and ways to help, visit their Facebook page.

