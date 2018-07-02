Skyride re-opens to a large number of visitors The City of Spokane Photo courtesy of The City of Spokane (my.spokanecity.org) [ + - ] Video Video The City of Spokane Photo courtesy of The City of Spokane (my.spokanecity.org) [ + - ]

SPOKANE, Wash. - After a year and a half of closure, Riverfront Parks' popular Skyride attraction has now re-opened.

The park planned to have its re-opening weekend coincide with Spokane's beloved Hoopfest event and said it was a great success with 3,200 visitors.

The Skyride is a 20-minute ride that gives you unparalleled views of things like the Spokane River, a set of Spokane Falls, a trip under the historic Monroe Street Bridge and over Huntington Park.

Each cabin is able to hold up to six passengers. They are not heated or air-conditioned and can be closed during extreme weather conditions. The cabins have small windows that drop down, allowing guests to take unbelievable photos without glass obstruction.

For the foreseeable future, Skyride will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; closed Monday and Tuesday as they work to train employees.

On July 4, Skyride will be open until 10 p.m. Guests can migrate through Riverfront Park to see live music, watch performances from a comedic hypnotist and hear a special reading of the Declaration of Independence.

Tickets for the Skyride are for sale at the Ice Ribbon counter.

For adults, tickets are $7.75. Children ages 2 to 12 can ride for $5.75, under two years old is free. If youth are under 15, they must be accompanied by a parent to ride.