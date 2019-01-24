Skip the chicken nuggets! Scary study on what it does to women

By now, most people know fried foods are not healthy.

But a new study, looking at 20 years of information on more than 100,000 women says it's especially dangerous for women over 50.

It found that women who ate fried chicken (yes, that includes nuggets!) at least once a week increased their risk of premature death by 13 percent. Those deaths are from both heart disease and cancer.

You should also know that recent studies have show that between 25 and 33 percent of all Americans adults are eating fast food on any given day, most of it fried.

The study is published in the medical journal BMJ.

