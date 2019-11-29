Skiers, snowboarders catch the first chair of the season at Schweitzer
SANDPOINT, Idaho - Skiers and snowboarders got up early on Friday to catch the first chair of the season.
Schweitzer Mountain Resort is the first mountain to open for the 2019-2020 season. Little snowfall across the region has kept other mountains from opening and Schweitzer will operate with one run until more falls.
The North Idaho ski resort was able to open the Basin Express Quad thanks to their snowmaking system and recent cold temperatures.
Limited terrain did not stop these snow lovers from hitting the slopes, though.
Starting Friday, Schweitzer will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Full day lift tickets will be $45 until more lifts and terrain open.
