Ski season is coming up; where you can find work this winter

Looking for some seasonal work in the mountains of the Inland Northwest? Snow season is here, and ski resorts are hiring.

The ski mountains around the area have been tracking snowfall as early as September, and now staffing is underway for the winter season.

Mt. Spokane

Their season typically kicks off around Thanksgiving weekend, and with their new expansion project completed, they need all the help they can get. You can find more information on their employment page.

Base Crew/Shuttle Bus

Lift Attendants

Groomers

Rental Technicians

Guest Services

Food & Beverage

Lookout Pass

You can apply in-person at their main office Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., or submit an application online. They also mention the benefit of free skiing and retail discounts, which is a no-brainer! You can find their employment page here

Guest Services

Vehicle Mechanics

Rental Technicians

Terrain Crews/Lift Crews

Food/Guest Services

Retail Services

Marketing/Weather Reporting

49 Degrees North

The folks on the scenic Chewelah Peak say they are very flexible with their scheduling, plus they are offering the added bonus of the Ski Exchange Program, which gets ski area employees free or discounted runs at participating mountains. Their employment page is here.

Lift Operators

Food Services

Retail Workers

Terrain Park Hand Crew

Ticket Office

Instructors

Office Staff

‘FAST' Part-Time Coaches/Head Coach

Rental technicians

Schweitzer

It takes a village to get a mountain resort running, and the Schweitzer Village has tons of spots open, ranging from retail and food services to mountain crews. You can find more employment info on their website.

Chimney Rock Staff

Lakeview Cafe Staff

Utility/Equipment Operator

Sales Assistant

Special Events Supervisor

Public Safety

Building Maintenance

Guest Services

Sales Office

Custodian

Housekeeper

Silver Mountain

This resort held its Winter Job Fair just last week, but there are still countless opportunities to get involved at Silver's "growing mountain town." You can find more details here.