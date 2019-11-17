Ski season is coming up; where you can find work this winter
Looking for some seasonal work in the mountains of the Inland Northwest? Snow season is here, and ski resorts are hiring.
The ski mountains around the area have been tracking snowfall as early as September, and now staffing is underway for the winter season.
Mt. Spokane
Their season typically kicks off around Thanksgiving weekend, and with their new expansion project completed, they need all the help they can get. You can find more information on their employment page.
- Base Crew/Shuttle Bus
- Lift Attendants
- Groomers
- Rental Technicians
- Guest Services
- Food & Beverage
Lookout Pass
You can apply in-person at their main office Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., or submit an application online. They also mention the benefit of free skiing and retail discounts, which is a no-brainer! You can find their employment page here
- Guest Services
- Vehicle Mechanics
- Rental Technicians
- Terrain Crews/Lift Crews
- Food/Guest Services
- Retail Services
- Marketing/Weather Reporting
49 Degrees North
The folks on the scenic Chewelah Peak say they are very flexible with their scheduling, plus they are offering the added bonus of the Ski Exchange Program, which gets ski area employees free or discounted runs at participating mountains. Their employment page is here.
- Lift Operators
- Food Services
- Retail Workers
- Terrain Park Hand Crew
- Ticket Office
- Instructors
- Office Staff
- ‘FAST' Part-Time Coaches/Head Coach
- Rental technicians
Schweitzer
It takes a village to get a mountain resort running, and the Schweitzer Village has tons of spots open, ranging from retail and food services to mountain crews. You can find more employment info on their website.
- Chimney Rock Staff
- Lakeview Cafe Staff
- Utility/Equipment Operator
- Sales Assistant
- Special Events Supervisor
- Public Safety
- Building Maintenance
- Guest Services
- Sales Office
- Custodian
- Housekeeper
Silver Mountain
This resort held its Winter Job Fair just last week, but there are still countless opportunities to get involved at Silver's "growing mountain town." You can find more details here.
- Food & Beverage
- Front Desk
- Housekeeping
- Lifeguards
- Custodial Services
- Guest Services
- Lift Operations
- Rental Technicians
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Historic Coeur d'Alene home moves again, wheeled down city streets
- Ski season is coming up; where you can find work this winter
- Spokane has highest inbound home shoppers in the country, study shows
- Rent some reindeer from Reardan business 'Reindeer Express'
- Local woman, community raises over $5K for friend's prosthetic leg
- Bus service will soon offer $10 rides from Spokane to Seattle