Skate Ribbon to open Saturday for rollerblading
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Skate Ribbon Downtown Spokane will be open Saturday for rollerblading and scootering.
Admission is free to the community. You can rent roller skates for $6.50 per hour or scooters for $8.50 per hour.
