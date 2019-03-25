BREAKING NEWS

Skate Ribbon to open Saturday for rollerblading

Mar 25, 2019

Updated: Mar 25, 2019 02:07 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Skate Ribbon Downtown Spokane will be open Saturday for rollerblading and scootering. 

Admission is free to the community. You can rent roller skates for $6.50 per hour or scooters for $8.50 per hour. 

