Skate in and enjoy holiday movies at the Numerica Skate Ribbon

SPOKANE, Wash. - This winter, the Numerica Skate Ribbon is making itself the place to be – and now, families and friends can come and enjoy Family Movie Night.

Every other Saturday, movies will show at the Skate Ribbon starting at 5 p.m. All you have to do is skate in and enjoy the films.

The movie schedule is as follows:

December 28 – Abominable

January 11 – The Mighty Ducks

January 25 – Ice Princess

February 8 – Cool Runnings

February 22 – Disneynature Penguins

Admission cost is $5.25 for kids 12 and under, and $7.25 for everyone else – skate rentals are $4.95. For more information, check out the Facebook event page.