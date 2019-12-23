News

Skate in and enjoy holiday movies at the Numerica Skate Ribbon

SPOKANE, Wash. - This winter, the Numerica Skate Ribbon is making itself the place to be – and now, families and friends can come and enjoy Family Movie Night.

Every other Saturday, movies will show at the Skate Ribbon starting at 5 p.m. All you have to do is skate in and enjoy the films.

The movie schedule is as follows:
December 28 – Abominable
January 11 – The Mighty Ducks
January 25 – Ice Princess
February 8 – Cool Runnings
February 22 – Disneynature Penguins

Admission cost is $5.25 for kids 12 and under, and $7.25 for everyone else – skate rentals are $4.95. For more information, check out the Facebook event page.

